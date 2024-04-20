Anurag Doloi Achieves Pinnacle of Success in HSLC Examination

GUWAHATI, April 20: In a historic triumph for both himself and his hometown, Anurag Doloi has emerged as the shining beacon of excellence in the recently declared High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination results which was announced on Saturday.

With an awe-inspiring score of 593 marks out of 600, Anurag has etched his name in the annals of academic glory, securing the coveted top position amidst stiff competition.

It is worth mentioning that out of the staggering 4,25,966 applicants for the exam, the overwhelming majority of 4,19,078 candidates appeared, showcasing unwavering dedication and commitment to their academic pursuits. However, 6,888 candidates were notably absent, with 361 held back and 61 facing expulsion, marking a fraction of those aspiring for success.

The gender diversity among the appeared candidates was evident, with 1,87,904 males, 2,31,164 females, and 10 transgender individuals demonstrating their resolve to excel academically.

Impressively, the overall pass percentage resonates at a remarkable 75.7%, portraying the collective triumph of the student body. Notably, transgender candidates led the charge with an outstanding 80% pass rate, followed closely by male candidates at 77.3%, and female candidates at 74.4%.

Celebrations abound as 6,392 candidates achieved distinction marks, reflecting excellence with scores of 85% and above, while an additional 20,552 were recognized as STAR mark holders, achieving scores between 75% to 84.99%. The ranks further swelled with 1,05,873 Division 1 holders, 1,50,764 Division 2 holders, and 60,680 Division 3 holders.

In a testament to their proficiency, 1,93,159 candidates were bestowed with letter marks, with the Social Science subject reigning supreme, witnessing a surge of 36,973 achievers.

The spirit of triumph resonated across districts, with Chirang leading the charge boasting an astounding pass percentage of 91.2%, closely followed by Nalbari at 88.1% and Baksa at 86.9%. However, Udalguri district experienced a setback with a pass percentage of 60.9%, highlighting the need for enhanced support and resources.

Amidst this euphoria, the spotlight shines on the Order of Merit, showcasing the brightest stars of this academic endeavor:

ANURAG DOLOI from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat, with an exceptional score of 593 marks.

JHARNA SAIK from Shankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, Chariali, Biswanath, closely trailing with 590 marks.

MANASH PRATIM SAIKIA from Island Academy, Kamalabari, Majuli, sharing the limelight with 588 marks.

BEDANTA CHOUDHURY from Stella Maris School, Sarupeta, Barpeta, demonstrating brilliance with 588 marks.

DEVASHREE KASHYAP from Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon, showcasing excellence with 588 marks.

As these remarkable young individuals pave the way for the future, their achievements serve as an inspiration to countless others, igniting a beacon of hope and aspiration across the educational landscape.