Saturday, December 21, 2024
Centre sanctions Rs 55 crores for Assam’s education sector

NationalAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 21: In a significant stride towards improving the quality of education and fostering inclusivity in Assam, the Ministry of Education, Higher Education Department, has sanctioned Rs 55 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA), Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Saturday.

The funds aim to bolster infrastructure facilities in the state’s educational institutions and reward districts for their exemplary efforts in gender inclusion and equity.

Pegu on the micro-blogging site X informed that Rs 25 crores have been allocated to strengthen infrastructure in Bhattadev University, Bajali (Rs 20 crores), and Bilasipara College (Rs 5 crores).

He wrote, “A major boost for Assam’s education sector! The Ministry of Education, Higher Education Department, has sanctioned ₹55 crores to strengthen infrastructure facilities in a university and a college.”

Meanwhile, the investments are expected to enhance the quality of higher education and provide students with improved academic facilities.

Additionally, three districts, Barpeta, Dhubri, and Tinsukia, have been recognized for their remarkable achievements in promoting gender inclusion and equity initiatives.

Each district has been allocated Rs 10 crores, to empowering women and marginalized groups through education.

“Three districts have been recognized for their remarkable achievements in Gender Inclusion and Equity Initiatives and have been allocated ₹10 crores each”, Pegu added.

