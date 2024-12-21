17 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Unidentified body found under suspicious circumstances in Bhangagarh

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 21: A chilling discovery was made early Saturday morning in the Chilarai Nagar area of Bhangagarh, Guwahati, when the body of a young man was found lying on the road under suspicious circumstances, as reported in a news bulletin.

As per reports, the victim, whose identity remains unknown, was discovered in a white shirt and black trousers with foam around his mouth, indicating possible poisoning or suffocation.

Local residents reported hearing a commotion late the previous night, including screams and signs of a struggle.

The area, known for its reputation as a hotspot for illicit activities, has raised concerns among locals about increasing violence and drug abuse.

The Guwahati Police promptly arrived at the scene and recovered the body, launching an investigation into what is believed to be a murder.

The officials suspect that the victim was killed and his body abandoned by unidentified assailants.

“We are currently investigating all angles, including the possibility of drug-related violence, as the area has seen an uptick in such activities,” said a police official.

The deceased is described as having numerous tattoos on his arms, and the police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in identifying him.

Meanwhile, the police will be reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to gather further evidence.

