Saturday, December 21, 2024
2 arrested in vehicle theft cases in Guwahati

In the first operation, a team from the Gorchuk Police Station under the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) apprehended a veteran criminal, Pranab Ronghang, during a raid in a luxury apartment on VIP Road.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 21: The Guwahati Police successfully cracked down on vehicle theft, arresting two individuals in separate operations conducted by the city’s police teams, the officials informed on Saturday.

In the first operation, a team from the Gorchuk Police Station under the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) apprehended a veteran criminal, Pranab Ronghang, during a raid in a luxury apartment on VIP Road.

Ronghang, a resident of Baithalangshu, is a notorious offender with a history of involvement in multiple bike-lifting cases.

Despite posing as a businessman and driving luxury cars, Ronghang’s criminal activities were under police radar for years.

Ronghang was previously arrested by the Dispur Police Station in connection with the kidnapping and murder case of Biswajit Hazarika.

Additionally, his recent arrest follows the detention of one of his close associates, who is also a known bike thief.

The police have initiated further investigations into Ronghang’s network and activities.

In another case, a team from the Chandmari Police Station (CGPD), in collaboration with the Crime Branch, solved the theft of a Pulsar motorcycle bearing registration number AS01FW2843.

Acting on intelligence, the team intercepted the stolen bike near Hanuman Mandir in Chandmari and arrested the alleged thief, identified as Hafijul Islam (21) of Bhabanipur.

Both individuals are now in police custody, and legal action has been initiated against them.

Unidentified body found under suspicious circumstances in Bhangagarh

