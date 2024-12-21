GMC launches 3-month cleanliness drive, urges citizens to participate

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 21: In a bid to enhance cleanliness and hygiene in Guwahati, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a special three-month-long “Guwahati Swacchata Abhiyan 2024”, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Saturday.

The initiative, which aligns with the Swachh Survekshan 2024 mission, aims to foster civic responsibility and promote a cleaner environment under the motto: “Swachh Ghar, Swachh Surroundings, Swachh Guwahati.”

The Government of Assam urges everyone to extend their active and sincere… pic.twitter.com/2MJLAaBBzE — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) December 20, 2024

The CMO on the micro-blogging site X stated that the program has already shown promising results within just five days of its launch.

Additionally, the government has called upon all citizens to actively participate in and support the campaign to ensure its success.

Adding his voice to the initiative, Assam Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, posted on X,”Commendable efforts by @gmc_guwahati in launching the Guwahati Swacchata Abhiyan! In just five days, the initiative showcases impactful results. Let’s unite to ensure a cleaner, greener Guwahati through collective action!”

Meanwhile, the campaign emphasizes specific guidelines for residents:

Dos:

Segregate dry and wet waste before disposal. Carry cloth bags for daily shopping to minimize plastic usage. Practice composting to manage biodegradable waste. Clean up after pets to maintain hygiene. Hand over waste exclusively to GMC-authorized garbage collectors.

Don’ts:

Avoid littering streets or dumping garbage in drains. Refrain from spitting or urinating in public places. Say no to single-use plastics. Do not paste posters or flyers on walls. Avoid burning garbage or plastics.

Furthermore, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation has encouraged residents to join the Swacchata Abhiyan and become “Swacchata Warriors.”