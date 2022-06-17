APART for quality fish seed production at Jaysagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 16: The up-graded Hatchery of Fishery Department through World Bank funded project “Assam Agri-Business and Rural Transformation Project (APART)” at Joysagar

Fish Farm, Sivasagar has starred quality fish seed production for the betterment of farmers in the locality. The quality fish seed is the main input for fish farming practices which determine the overall production scenario of fish. The progress of inland fishery, particularly the culture sector, is attributed to the success of induced breeding techniques. Deba Kumar Deori, District Fisheries Development officer, inaugurating the programme on Tuesday said that the existing fish seed production Hatchery as well as Brood Bank, Nursery and rearing tank in Jaysagar was in very bad shape for a long time. It is now upgraded through the financial support of APART to fulfill the demand of quality fish seed in the district. A total of 19 lakh Catla and Rohu spawn has been produced till date in this upgraded Hatchery. According to Mridul Kumar Das, Fishery Development officer and In-charge of this farm, the seed production has been continued for last two years in the amid the pandemic situation following all the advisories of Covid-19 and all the staff of District Fishery Office, Sivasagar and Jaysagar Fish Seed Farm to put their best efforts for production of quality fish seed for the greater interest of the public.