Milestone for Atmanirbhar Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 12: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated India’s first Aqua Tech Park at Bagibari in Sonapur, marking a major milestone in the state’s journey towards self-reliance in the fisheries sector.

According to an official statement, the Aqua Tech Park is the result of a collaborative effort between Kolong-Kopili, NABARD, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), the Fishery Department and the Selco Foundation.

The facility is designed to be a knowledge hub for modern and sustainable fishery practices, with demonstrations of aquaponics, biofloc systems, ornamental fish breeding, and other advanced technologies aimed at empowering fish farmers.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural event, chief minister Sarma lauded the initiative and said that the Aqua Tech Park will serve as a catalyst in enhancing fish production while boosting the income of farmers across the state.

He said that despite being rich in water resources, Assam has remained dependent on other states such as Andhra Pradesh to meet its fish consumption needs.

He credited Kolong-Kopili for its longstanding efforts over the past 17 years to transform the sector by introducing innovative practices and providing training to entrepreneurs and fish farmers.

The chief minister recalled that in 2021, with the support of ICAR and CIFA, Kolong-Kopili established an Aqua Culture School, which significantly contributed to natural farming, fish fry production, and integrated agricultural systems.

He expressed optimism that the newly inaugurated Aqua Tech Park will become a model for fisheries development and a boon for farmers across Assam.

He further stated that Assam has doubled its fish production between 2019 and 2024, reaching 4.99 lakh metric tonnes, and has now become the fourth largest fish-producing state in India.

Sarma informed that the state government has initiated an ₹800 crore project supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to implement the Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation Project.

Additionally, a ₹250 crore JICA-aided project has helped in the expansion and execution of several schemes under the fisheries sector.

He also said that the state has introduced 10 fishery cluster development projects with a total financial outlay of ₹8 crore during the current financial year, combining traditional practices with cutting-edge technology.

Highlighting ongoing government schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and the SWIFT initiative, the chief minister said these projects are contributing to a rejuvenated and nationally competitive fisheries sector in Assam.

He cited inspiring examples of entrepreneurs and fish farmers from various districts including Nalbari, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Cachar, Tamulpur, Jorhat and Golaghat who have successfully built careers through fisheries.

Urging the youth to seize the opportunities available in this promising sector, Sarma noted that under the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan, the state government is providing ₹5 lakh to each graduate of Raha Fishery College and ₹2 lakh to fishery farmers.

He further announced that beginning in September, one lakh youth in the state will be given financial assistance under the scheme to build self-reliant livelihoods.

The event was also addressed by Fisheries Minister Krishnendu Paul, Dispur MLA Atul Bora, NABARD Regional Office Assam Chief General Manager Loken Das, Vice Chairman of Assam Fisheries Development Corporation Nabarun Medhi, and Director of Fisheries Gauri Shankar Das.

Director of Kolong-Kopili, Jyotish Talukdar, delivered the welcome address.

The official statement noted that the presence of these dignitaries underscored the collective commitment of the government and partner organisations in transforming Assam into a hub for sustainable and innovative fishery practices.