APART aided hatchery in Sivasagar ensures quality fish seeds for farmers

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

Sivasagar, July 25: The Fishery department’s upgraded hatchery at Joysagar Fish Farm, Sivasagar, funded through the World Bank’s ‘Assam Agri-Business and Rural Transformation Project (APART)’, has begun producing quality fish seeds, benefiting farmers in upper Assam districts. Quality fish seeds play a vital role in fish farming, determining overall production outcomes. The success of the induced breeding technique has been instrumental in the progress of inland fishery, particularly in the culture sector.

To raise awareness about this initiative, an awareness camp was organised at Joysagar Fish Seed Farm, attended by Dr Sanjay Sarma, coordinator of Assam Rural Infrastructure Agriculture Service Society (ARIAS), Sreemanta Phukan, monitoring, and evaluation specialist, Jayanta Talukdar, project management executive, along with 20 fish farmers from various locations in Sivasagar district. Renowned fish farmers and state level award winners, Monoj Konwar, Tarun Gogoi, and Tazaiul Alam, also participated in the meeting.

Dr Sanjay Sarma assured the farmers that with the joint efforts of the department of Fisheries, APART, and farmers, Assam would soon earn a substantial revenue from this project.

The upgraded hatchery, including the brood bank, nursery, and rearing tank, received financial support from APART to meet the demand for quality fish seeds in the district, according to Ram Chandra Thousen, district fisheries development officer, Sivasagar. So far, the hatchery has produced a total of 50 lakh catla and rohu spawn.

- Advertisement -

Pulin Deka, district nodal officer of APART, highlighted that the enhanced rate of seed production has continued for the past three years. He also acknowledged the efforts of Dr Dhruba Jyoti Sharma, nodal officer, APART, and Dr Sanjay Sarma.

Speaking about the concept of quality fish seed production under APART, Deka emphasised that it would improve the fish seed production system in a structured manner within a compact area, replacing poor-quality seeds with high-yielding varieties. This would ensure timely supply to local markets at a reasonable cost and foster self-reliance in quality fish seeds.

Furthermore, the concept of cluster development for quality fish seeds unites farmers for a common cause, enhances confidence in marketing, and educates farmers on planned breeding programs, including genetic awareness and the introduction of new fish varieties. Overall, this initiative aims to benefit both producers and consumers by promoting a robust and sustainable fish farming ecosystem in the region.