APCC observes 3rd death anniversary of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 23: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leaders and party members commemorated the third death anniversary of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi today at a Shradhanjali Programme held at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati.

In his speech, APCC working president Rana Goswami lauded Gogoi’s contributions to Assam’s political history, particularly his efforts to uplift the state’s economy and counter extremism.

Along with Goswami, several other Congress leaders, MLAs, former MLAs, and around 100 activists paid floral tributes to Gogoi’s portrait.