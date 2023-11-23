22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 23, 2023
type here...

APCC observes 3rd death anniversary of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 23: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leaders and party members commemorated the third death anniversary of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi today at a Shradhanjali Programme held at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

In his speech, APCC working president Rana Goswami lauded Gogoi’s contributions to Assam’s political history, particularly his efforts to uplift the state’s economy and counter extremism.

Along with Goswami, several other Congress leaders, MLAs, former MLAs, and around 100 activists paid floral tributes to Gogoi’s portrait.

10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya on a mission, rides bike across state...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip Most Beautiful Trees in the World Most Expensive Spices In The World Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms