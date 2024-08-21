APHLC protests in Diphu demanding autonomous state 

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 20: The All Party Hills Leader Conference (APHLC) carried out a protest rally in Diphu town on Tuesday amid tight security, demanding the immediate implementation of Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution for an autonomous state and the immediate eviction of illegal settlers from Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR)/Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land in Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong.

The protesters shouted slogans against the BJP, such as ‘BJP shame! Shame!’ and ‘No eviction! No rest, BJP Kamnai! Kamnai!’ However, the protest ended peacefully. Later, the APHLC submitted a memorandum to the district commissioner.

After submitting the memorandum at the District Commissioner’s Office, APHLC president Jones Ingti Kathar said, “Today we have submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India through the district commissioner of Karbi Anglong concerning the Autonomous State, which has been pursued for more than 55 years. Although Article 244(A) exists, we have been unable to obtain the autonomous state. The party that won the election is not addressing this issue, while those seeking an autonomous state are not winning elections.”

When asked why he did not join the recent PGR/VGR protest rally in Diphu, which pertains to the same issue, Kathar said that the protest was organised by another group and supported by Tuliram Ronghang, the chief executive member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council under BJP. Kathar criticised BJP for creating violence, stating that the APHLC only seeks peace. He emphasised that work should be conducted according to the law, and there is no provision for a ‘high power committee’ for eviction in the PGR/VGR. The land and authority belong to the KAAC, so they should handle it. Protesters were reportedly stopped on their way from various places in Karbi Anglong.

Kathar also criticised journalists who questioned why he shifted the focus from the Sixth Schedule to the Autonomous State issue, accusing them of being sent by CEM Tuliram Ronghang, labelling them as fools and the Banga Sena.