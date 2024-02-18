Undeclared bandh continues in Karbi Anglong and West KA after attack on KSA members

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 17: The situation in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong regions remained tense as an undeclared bandh continued after a violent attack on Karbi Students Association (KSA) members in Kheroni Sariali of West Karbi Anglong on February 15.

The aftermath of the assault has led to a shutdown of business establishments and shops in West Karbi Anglong, while Karbi Anglong district also remained shuttered, though government offices were operational. Additionally, public transport services were halted; however, train services remained unaffected.

In Diphu, a few private vehicles were seen on the roads amidst the subdued atmosphere.

An indefinite sit-in demonstration demanding eviction from Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land is underway at the KSA premises in Diphu.

Meanwhile, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has called for a meeting of elected representatives and leaders on February 20 to address the issue of PGR and VGR land.

Another meeting has been convened by the KAAC on February 19, inviting all presidents and secretaries of Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong, and KSA to discuss the matter further.

In a press conference held at the ASDC office, located, the ASDC-Youth Front and KSA-Jemson Timung thanked the CEM of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang, for initiating talks to resolve the PGR and VGR land issue. They also clarified that they had not called for any bandh, attributing the shutdown to the people’s enforcement.

On the other hand, the Garo Students Union (GSU) has strongly condemned the attack on KSA members and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

It is worth mentioning that on February 15, the KSA–Jemson Timung and the ASDC Youth Front organised a protest opposing the Rachnatmak Nonia Sangyukta Sangh’s (RNSS) demand to legalise settlement in Village Grazing Reserve or Professional Grazing Reserve (VGR/PGR) land in West Karbi Anglong. Upon returning to Diphu after their protest dharna, KSA members fell victim to a violent mob at Kheroni Chariali where a total of 15 members were attacked.

Out of 15, five sustained severe injuries and were taken to the Diphu Medical College and Hospital.