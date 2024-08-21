26 C
Assam government advocates breastfeeding for children’s health & well-being

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 20: The government of Assam urges all mothers to embrace breastfeeding for the future well-being of their children. Mother’s milk is vital for promoting optimal growth and development, offering protection against infections and degenerative disorders. Early initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth and exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months are critical in reducing infant mortality caused by common illnesses like diarrhoea and pneumonia. Continued breastfeeding, combined with other nutritious foods, is recommended up to two years or beyond. This not only strengthens the child’s immune system but also contributes significantly to the mother’s health, aiding in birth spacing and lowering the risk of ovarian and breast cancer.

In alignment with the National Health Mission’s Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan (SUMAN) initiative, the government of Assam is committed to ensuring zero preventable maternal and newborn deaths. The SUMAN initiative provides assured services, including ambulance and referral services (108), a minimum of four antenatal check-ups, safe delivery options, access to medicines and diagnostic tests, and respectful care with a grievance redressal mechanism.

