Apologize Or Face Legal Action, Says AABS To MLA Serman Ali

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Feb 19; The AABS (All Assam Brahman Samaj) has sharply reacted over the communal comments allegedly passed by the Baghbar constituency (Congress) MLA Serman Ali against the Brahman community. In protest against the derogatory comment, the ‘All Assam Brahman Samaj’ has said that if MLA (Membver of Legislative Assembly) Serman Ali does not apology for his comments within 72 hours, the organization will move the court against the MLA.

The secretary general of the organization, Tultul Barthakur has sharply criticised the MLA Serman Ali for allegedly targeting the Brahman community.

Talking to ‘The Hills Times’, Barthakur said, “MLA Serman Ali is a poor and communal attitude person who does not have stability.”

Strongly condemning the derogatory comment of the MLA, Tultul Barthakur said, “The MLA proclaimed that the 90 per cent lower casts of the Hindu religion were forced to convert into Muslim as they were oppressed by the upper cast the Brahmain which is poor and counterfeit.

He also said that the Brahmin physically harassed the lower casts if anyone found listening the incantation of the ‘Vedas’ which is a baseless.

Hitting out at the MLA, Barthakur said that MLA Serman Ali was vehemently criticized publically for allegedly implicating the Miya Museum case also.

The organization has asked MLA Serman Ali to desist from passing such communal comments that hurt the sentiment of the people of Assam. The AABS secretary general, Tultul Barthakur also said that the MLA is not well acquainted with the Brahman caste.

He added, “The MLA has tried to break the bond of unity of Assamese people which we would not let it to break at all.”