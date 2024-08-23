Appointment letters to TET qualified candidates distributed in Kokrajhar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 900 TET qualified candidates during a programme at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar, said an official statement.

These candidates were selected as assistant teachers of Arts, Science and Hindi of Provincialised L P and M E Schools of BTR.

Addressing the new appointees, CEM Boro congratulates them and expressed hope that they will perform their duties as a teacher diligently to empower the future generations.

“Teaching is an art and they should focus not just on text-book oriented teaching but strive to impart knowledge in such a way that the children are molded into responsible and successful adults in future,” Boro further added.

The appointment of the teachers is expected to greatly elevate the quality of education in the schools, and will go a long way in improving the learning experience of students.

This milestone marks a significant step in BTR’s commitment to enhancing educational excellence and fostering a supportive learning environment for the students.