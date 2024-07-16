Arrest Made in Rangjuli PS Case Under POCSO Act

HT Digital

July 16, Tuesday: In a significant development, authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with Rangjuli Police Station case number 43/2024, under Section 329(4) BNS read with Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The arrest marks a crucial step in the ongoing investigation, and legal action has been initiated against the accused.

- Advertisement -

The prompt action by the police underscores their commitment to upholding the provisions of the POCSO Act and ensuring justice for victims of such serious offenses. The community has been assured that all necessary measures are being taken to thoroughly investigate the case and hold the perpetrator accountable. Further updates on the case are expected as the legal proceedings continue.