Arrest Made in Rangjuli PS Case Under POCSO Act

Representational Image
HT Digital

July 16, Tuesday: In a significant development, authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with Rangjuli Police Station case number 43/2024, under Section 329(4) BNS read with Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The arrest marks a crucial step in the ongoing investigation, and legal action has been initiated against the accused.

The prompt action by the police underscores their commitment to upholding the provisions of the POCSO Act and ensuring justice for victims of such serious offenses. The community has been assured that all necessary measures are being taken to thoroughly investigate the case and hold the perpetrator accountable. Further updates on the case are expected as the legal proceedings continue.

Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
