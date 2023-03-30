ARSU, ARWC and SSDC take out protest rally

HT Correspondent

DHUPDHARA, March 29: All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), All Rabha Women Council (ARWC) and Sixth Schedule Demand Committee (SSDC) took out a protest rally, whereas Kamrup district committees started from Kenduguri village of Boko to Dhupdhara through National Highway 17 and Goalpara District Committee started from Dudhnoi to Dhupdhara through National Highway 17 on Wednesday. Kamrup District’s movement was led by Nripen Khanda, president, ARSU and Goalpara district’s movement was led by Pradip Rabha, general secretary, ARSU.

It needs to be mentioned that ARSU and other sister organisations demonstrated against the BJP-led state government for inclusion of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) areas in Sixth Schedule under the Indian Constitution. Their other demands are to transfer the power and functions to the RHAC as mentioned in the Rabha Accord and create a development council for the Rabha people residing outside of the RHAC area.

“We have the long pending demand to include RHAC areas in the Sixth Schedule. Despite being deprived from the past governments to fully fulfill our demands to save our community along with other communities living in the RHAC area, for equal development to all communities and to save our community’s new generation. That is why we started ‘Padyatra’ to fulfil our demand as soon as possible” said Nripen Khanda, president, ARSU.

“Many times governments promised us to fulfil our demands but till now they show tremendously deficiencies of goodwill to fulfil our long pending demands,” added Khanda.

“We condemn the government for not fulfilling our demands till today. We Rabha community are ready to give assessment in future politically to the BJP party and their workers,” said Nripen Khanda.

“If we don’t get any fruitful results from the government we will project our own candidates in Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency Election along with State Assembly Election and Panchayat Election so far,” Khanda further said.

More than five thousand people from Rabha, Bengali, Gorkha community and ARSU, ARWS and SSDC members gathered at Dhupdhara and informed that a huge mass gathering protest will be held in Dudhnoi on April 9 and in Boko on April 3.

RHAC executive members Sumit Rabha, Aditya Rabha, vice president Ramakanta Rabha, ZPC vice president Komburam Rabha, ARSU organisation secretary Ankur K Rabha, ARSU Kamrup district president Ananda Rabha and many other leaders took part in the mass movement.