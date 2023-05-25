Organisations demands justice for SI Junmoni Rabha

HT Bureau

SAKHATI, May 24: The death of SI Junmoni Rabha has caused a stir across the state. Meanwhile, hundreds of members of the All Rabha Student’s Union (ARSU), Sixth Schedule Demand Committee (SSDC), All Rabha Women Council (ARWC), Rabha Sahitya Sabha and other sister organisations blocked the National Highway 17 in Sakhati and simultaneously in Bamunigaon in Kamrup rural on Wednesday.

Despite of the police obstructions, the members of the Rabha organisations staged demonstration at NH 17 for half an hour shouting various slogans against the state government, Nagaon Police, former Nagaon superintendent of police Lina Doloi.

Kabita Rabha, secretary, ARWC said, “We demand justice for SI Junmoni Rabha and the investigation must be done by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) instead of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). We demanded CBI investigation in this case on May 19 and Assam chief minister also announced for CBI enquiry. But till today, state government didn’t handover the case to CBI.”

“We all organisations are shocked by the behaviour and now we suspect that there is some mystery behind the delay,” Rabha said.

Pradip Rabha, secretary, ARSU expressed his opinion, “The state home department has not taken up the case investigation expeditiously. Junmoni Rabha’s mother has submitted a written complaint against many police officers, but we have not seen any action taken against them yet. Police will solve the case if it would have happened with common people.”

Rabha also urged people of Assam to light clay candles on Friday, May 26 evening on the occasion of the SI Junmoni Rabha’s commemoration ceremony.

Ashok Rabha, secretary, SSDC alleged that SI Rabha’s death was not an accident but a mysterious murder.

“But we all nine Rabha organisations will continue to protest till justice of SI Junmoni Rabha is served”, added Ashok Rabha.