ARSU, TADCDC demands impartial enquiry into SI Junmoni Rabha’s death



HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, May 25: All Rabha Students Union (ARSU) Tinsukia district committee general secretary Numal Rabha, on Thursday, said that the murder of sub inspector Junmoni Rabha at Jakhalabandha, Nagaon on May 15 is very unfortunate and painful.

All Rabha Student Union Tinsukia district committee condoles the death of sub inspector Junmoni Rabha and demands Assam government to conduct an impartial CBI enquiry so that whoever is involved in the cold-blooded murder of SI Junmoni Rabha would not be spared at any cost, said Numal Rabha.

Again, Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee (TADCDC) general secretary and spokesperson Pallab Shyam Wailung said, “We condole the death of SI Junmoni Rabha and we welcome Assam government’s decision to conduct CBI enquiry in this incident.”

“We also demand CBI to not mislead the investigation in a wrong way and Assam government must implement ST, SC (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 and Forest Dwellers Act 2006 at the earliest so that our tribal community people and the schedule caste people residing in Assam may get justice at the earliest,” said Pallab Shyam Wailung.

