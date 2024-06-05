33 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Artificial Floods Waterlog Guwahati’s Chandmari and Jorabat

AssamGuwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

Guwahati, June 5: Heavy rainfall that striked the Guwahati city on Wednesday morning has led to artificial floods overpowering National Highway 37 in Jorabat, and in Chandmari.

As per reports, the flowed water has trapped a white Swift car and caused damage to a bus, resulting in hazardous circumstances for travellers.

It can be noted that overflowing drains full of red soil, debris and hill slopes contributed to the deluge, culminating a long-standing matter of issue in Jorabat.

Meanwhile, traffic congestion has been witnessed in various corners of Guwahati after heavy rain waterlogged in several parts.

The Hills Times
