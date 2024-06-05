Artificial Floods Waterlog Guwahati’s Chandmari and Jorabat

HT Digital

Guwahati, June 5: Heavy rainfall that striked the Guwahati city on Wednesday morning has led to artificial floods overpowering National Highway 37 in Jorabat, and in Chandmari.

- Advertisement -

As per reports, the flowed water has trapped a white Swift car and caused damage to a bus, resulting in hazardous circumstances for travellers.

It can be noted that overflowing drains full of red soil, debris and hill slopes contributed to the deluge, culminating a long-standing matter of issue in Jorabat.

Meanwhile, traffic congestion has been witnessed in various corners of Guwahati after heavy rain waterlogged in several parts.