Asasm CM Inaugurates ₹36-Crore Skill Development Centre in Dima Hasao

September 28: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday formally inaugurated the Integrated Skill Development Centre at Ardha area of Diyungbra under Dima Hasao district.

The skill centre, built at a cost of ₹36.60 crore, has been established under a special financial package that was agreed upon as per the accord between the Government of India, the Government of Assam and both the factions of erstwhile militant group Dima Halim Daogah (DHD).

Addressing a public meeting held in relation to the inauguration, the Chief Minister exuded confidence the Integrated Skill Development Centre, built by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region, would play a prominent role in imparting skill training to the youths of the hill district.

The Chief Minister added that naming the skill development centre will be after Veer Sambudhan Phonglo.

Sambhudhan Phonglo, also known as Veer Sengya Sambudhan Phonglo, was an Indian independent freedom fighter who fought against British colonial power in Assam. The village Dihur Phonglo, which existed on the bank of the river of Mahur was named after Sambhudhan Phonglo.