27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
type here...

Asasm CM Inaugurates ₹36-Crore Skill Development Centre in Dima Hasao

Skill Centre to Play Major Role in Skill Development of Youths of the Hill District: Dr. Sarma

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

September 28: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday formally inaugurated the Integrated Skill Development Centre at Ardha area of Diyungbra under Dima Hasao district.

The skill centre, built at a cost of ₹36.60 crore, has been established under a special financial package that was agreed upon as per the accord between the Government of India, the Government of Assam and both the factions of erstwhile militant group Dima Halim Daogah (DHD).

- Advertisement -

Addressing a public meeting held in relation to the inauguration, the Chief Minister exuded confidence the Integrated Skill Development Centre, built by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region, would play a prominent role in imparting skill training to the youths of the hill district.

The Chief Minister added that naming the skill development centre will be after Veer Sambudhan Phonglo.

Sambhudhan Phonglo, also known as Veer Sengya Sambudhan Phonglo, was an Indian independent freedom fighter who fought against British colonial power in Assam. The village Dihur Phonglo, which existed on the bank of the river of Mahur was named after Sambhudhan Phonglo.

Princess Diana: Bio, Height, Age, Husband, Net Worth And More
Princess Diana: Bio, Height, Age, Husband, Net Worth And More
Top 10 Strongest Cats
Top 10 Strongest Cats
Seven Wonders of the New World
Seven Wonders of the New World
Nikki Tamboli: Her Incredible Looks in the Stunning Outfits
Nikki Tamboli: Her Incredible Looks in the Stunning Outfits
The Elegant Aura of Pooja Hegde Scattered Through Her Gorgeous Gowns
The Elegant Aura of Pooja Hegde Scattered Through Her Gorgeous Gowns
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

2024 Polls: Politics Hots Up

The Hills Times - 0
Princess Diana: Bio, Height, Age, Husband, Net Worth And More Top 10 Strongest Cats Seven Wonders of the New World Nikki Tamboli: Her Incredible Looks in the Stunning Outfits The Elegant Aura of Pooja Hegde Scattered Through Her Gorgeous Gowns