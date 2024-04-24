ASDC Accuses APHLC Of Silence On Voter List Deletion Issue

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 23: Daniel Teron, the publicity secretary of the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), has criticised independent candidate JI Kathar, the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), for remaining silent on the deletion of non-schedule tribe communities from the voter list of the KAAC.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at a press conference held at the ASDC central committee office in Diphu on Tuesday, Teron stated, “The deletion of names of voters from non-schedule tribe communities, framing of new rules for KAAC, and the call for re-election have been the primary concerns of the APHLC. Despite strong demands from Kathar and APHLC over the past two to three years, these issues have been kept silent during this election. APHLC is deceiving the people.”

He further said that the APHLC had contested the 2022 KAAC election, stating it was conducted under the Panchayati Raj system and not according to the Sixth Schedule provision.

“They also claimed to have won the case in the Guwahati High Court, but Teron alleged that they have yet to provide evidence of their victory,” Teron added.

Teron further pointed out that although the APHLC had been vocal about the deletion of names of non-schedule tribe voters, none of its leaders, including Kathar, Angtong Ingti Kathar, Bikram Hanse, Rajesh Tisso, or Rajen Tisso, have addressed the issue during this election.

- Advertisement -

“They have failed to bring these issues to the people during this election, despite claiming to be a regional party. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has rejected this claim. People should reject APHLC,” Teron urged.

It is worth mentioning that ASDC candidate Jotson Bey is contesting the Lok Sabha seat of 6-Diphu (ST) Parliamentary Constituency.