ASHA Workers Stage Sit-In Demo in Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 28: In accordance with the nationwide general strike by ASHA workers demanding solutions to their various grievances, the ASHA workers of Karbi Anglong under the aegis of ASHA, Karbi Anglong Committee here on Monday staged a sit-in demonstration in front of Semson Sing Ingti Memorial Park.

The ASHA workers have demanded the declaration of all scheme workers involved in Covid-19 duty as frontline corona workers, to supply them PPE kits and accessories like masks, gloves, thermal scanners, sanitisers, etc., pay of Rs 21,000 monthly in line with the salary of IV grade state government employees, Rs 50 lakhs insurance to be paid by the government to frontline workers and to guarantee the right to education, food and health care to their families.

Participating in the demonstration, the president of ASHA, Karbi Anglong Committee, Gita Deka said that the ASHAs receive only Rs 3,000 per month from the government. But their workload is much heavier than those of ANMs. The ASHAs have to visit every household to collect data on childbirth and routine immunisation and other health-related activities. Though ASHAs have a heavy workload but are not getting their dues.

The ASHAs worked as frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic leaving their children at home.

The ASHAs further said that they hope the government will meet their demands at the earliest and failing which they will take up a stronger mode of protest in the days to come.

Later, a memorandum was submitted to the mission director, National Health Mission, Guwahati through the DC, IAS, Dibakar Nath.