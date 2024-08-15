26 C
Ashok Singhal chairs meeting to assess development projects’ efficiency

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Singhal stated, "Took stock of the progress of works under the 15th Finance Commission grant, houses built under PMAY-Gramin and implementation of MGNREGA in Dhekiajuli & Barchalla."

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 15: Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal chaired a crucial review meeting with Block Development Officers (BDOs) and officials of the Dhekiajuli and Barchalla Development Blocks to evaluate the progress of various development projects, Singhal informed on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on assessing the efficiency of the development projects funded under the 15th Finance Commission grant, including housing schemes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in these regions.

The Minister conveyed his concern regarding the speed of the current developmental initiatives and directed the engineers and officials in attendance to accelerate the progress of the projects.

He also highlighted the necessity of providing effective service delivery to the residents of Dhekiajuli and Barchalla.

Singhal further urged the officials to take immediate action to remove any bottlenecks and to ensure that the projects meet their deadlines.

“Instructed the engineers and concerned officials to give impetus to the various developmental works underway, to ensure efficient delivery of service to citizens, and to ensure timely disbursal of departmental payments”, the Minister added.

