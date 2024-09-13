28 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 13, 2024
type here...

Ashok Singhal lays foundation stone for Rs 32.37 cr water supply project 

AMRUT 2.0 project to serve 6,000 households with potable water

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent  

TEZPUR, Sept 12: Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation, government of Assam, Ashok Singhal, laid the foundation stone of a multi-crore water supply project in Tezpur costing Rs 32.37 crore on Thursday. The project, initiated under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, will be completed within two years, with a target to serve 6,000 households with potable water.

- Advertisement -

The Tezpur Water Supply Project, Phase I, is planned for wards 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, and 9 in Tezpur town. The primary source of water for this project is the Brahmaputra river, and the existing Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Agnigarh, with a capacity of 9.46 million litres per day (MLD), will be utilised. The total distribution network length considered for this project is 34.8 kilometres.

Furthermore, Tezpur (Phase I) will be developed to provide ‘Drink from Tap’ quality water at an additional project cost of Rs 25 crore, ensuring that every household in Tezpur receives 24×7 potable water directly from their taps, making it safe for drinking and cooking without the need for further filtration or boiling.

Laying the foundation stone of the big-budget project, the cabinet minister, in his address, urged all concerned to unite for the good of society and combat harmful activities often witnessed in the present day. Expressing grave concern over anti-social activities like rape, murder, looting, and land grabbing, he further said that the perpetrators must be checked by all concerned for the greater interest of building a conducive environment in society. “If we do not control those evil powers, the coming days will not be safe for our future generations, so at any cost, we have to control those harmful forces,” he said. In his speech, he further added that Tezpur is the first to receive such a majestic water supply project and announced that in the next two years, an auditorium with a seating capacity of one thousand people, equipped with modern facilities, will be built in Tezpur. He also said that a slew of developmental projects, including the beautification of Padum Pukhuri and Barpukhuri, will be implemented in the days to come for the beautification of Tezpur town. He also appreciated Sonitpur DC, Deba Kumar Mishra, for implementing several developmental works in the town during his tenure in the district. At the event, DC Sonitpur Deba Kumar Mishra, MLA Prithiraj Rava, and many other officials from the municipality board and district administration were present. Addressing the gathering, DC Mishra said that the project would fulfil a long-pending problem of potable water for the people of Tezpur town.

Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Border & remote regions seen tremendous growth: CM Khandu

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India