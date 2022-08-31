27 C
ASJA felicitates 10 sports journalists in Sivasagar

By The Hills Times
HT CorrespondentSIVASAGAR, Aug 30: As part of its centenary celebration, Assam Sports Journalists Association on Tuesday felicitated 10 sports journalists at a function held in Sivasagar Commerce College. The journalists are – Somesh Deka, Pabitra Borthakur, Manoj Bhagawati, Anuj Rajkhowa, Inamul Hazarika, Kaustovmoni Kakoti, Jayanta Madhov Gogoi, Mustafiz Ahmed, and two others posthumously- Alforid Sazad and Jiten Chutia.

Attended by ASJA president Subudh Malla Baruah, secretary Imtiaz Ahmed, Asomiya Pratidin editor Bidyut Kalita, and Dainik Janambhumi senior sub-editor Diganta Buragohain, the function was inaugurated by lighting the ceremonial lamp by noted sports entrepreneur Lakhikanta Mahanta.

Dr. Saumerjyoti Mahanta, principal of the college, delivered the welcome address while other guest speakers spoke on the importance of sports in a techno-driven world and that sports management throws open numerous prospects not only for the players but for all.

