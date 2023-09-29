ASJU executive meeting held in Morigaon

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Sept 28: The Assam State Journalists Union (ASJU) held an emergent executive meeting in Kala Bithika Bhawan, Morigaon, under the auspices of the Morigaon district committee of ASJU. The meeting commenced with an inauguration ceremony, during which Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deori shared his views on the Fourth Estate’s role in society.

MLA Ramakanta Deori spoke about the importance of self-appraisal and introspection within the Fourth Estate, especially in the present context. He expressed hope that journalists’ conferences would generate positive signals to drive societal progress.

The felicitation program, presided over by Ratul Deka, featured addresses from various dignitaries, including Mahendra Saikia, the president of Morigaon Sahitya Sabha, and Jitu Sarmah Rajkhowa, the president of ASJU. A souvenir was released by Jivon Konwar, CEO of the Autonomous Council, while DC Morigaon, Debasish Sarmah, released a book written by Haramohan Kalita. Debasish Sarmah also expressed his gratitude to ASJU for hosting the meeting in Morigaon.

During the event, the Morigaon district committee of ASJU felicitated several individuals, including Dr Nitul Das, Khagen Das, Utpal Bania, Dr Ranjit Kumar Nath, Paresh Deka, Anowar Hussain, Pawanjyiti Deka, and Jyotirmoy Goswami for their contributions.

The executive meeting, presided over by Jitu Sarmah Rajkhowa, was attended by Manoj Kumar Borthakur, executive president; Jyotirmoy Hazarika, adviser; Haramohan Kalita; Abdul Aziz, and members from 22 districts. Pradip Deka, secretary of ASJU, presented amendments to the ASJU constitution. The committee invited suggestions from member districts for innovative ideas and annual plans, such as an education conclave, talks, award ceremonies, seminars, and more.