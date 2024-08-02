27 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 2, 2024
type here...

Asom Sena demands revocation of Hindi requirement in ICFRE-RFRI recruitment exam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 1: The Asom Sena has sought the revocation of the decision by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE)-Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) in Sotai to include Hindi as a compulsory subject in the syllabus for the proposed recruitment examination for seven lower division clerk posts.

- Advertisement -

A delegation led by Bijoy Shankar Bordoloi, chief convenor of the Asom Sena Central Committee, submitted a memorandum to ICFRE-RFRI director Dr Nitin Kulkarni on Thursday. The delegation requested that the decision to include Hindi in the recruitment examination be rescinded, arguing that the syllabus for the proposed test had been amended to include Hindi.

Asom Sena stated that in the advertisement issued by the ICFRE-RFRI authorities on August 29, 2023, Hindi was not listed as a compulsory subject. However, on July 23, 2024, the authorities issued another advertisement for the examination, changing the syllabus to include Hindi as a mandatory subject.

The organisation pointed out that in recruitment examinations for similar posts in other central government departments and agencies, Hindi is not a compulsory subject. They demanded the withdrawal of the decision to include Hindi as a compulsory subject in the proposed recruitment examination, noting that it would create obstacles for candidates from the state and hinder their chances of selection.

Bijoy Shankar Bordoloi emphasised that it has always been a consistent demand of Asom Sena, AASU, and other organisations in Assam to have 100 percent recruitment for Grade III and IV posts in central and semi-central government jobs filled by local indigenous youths of the state.

- Advertisement -

He cautioned that if the decision is not withdrawn, the organisation will resort to protest programs. The delegation included Asom Sena Jorhat district committee members Partha Pratim Bora, Bhaskar Hazarika, Dipu Hazarika, Jorhat AASU district president Sankalpa Gogoi, and Jorhat sub-divisional AASU president (in-charge) Nilav Nayan Dutta. They were also part of the team that met with the ICFRE-RFRI director to submit the memorandum.

7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NSCN-IM to stick to Naga flag, constitution

The Hills Times -
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park 10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes 8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories