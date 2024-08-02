Asom Sena demands revocation of Hindi requirement in ICFRE-RFRI recruitment exam

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 1: The Asom Sena has sought the revocation of the decision by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE)-Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) in Sotai to include Hindi as a compulsory subject in the syllabus for the proposed recruitment examination for seven lower division clerk posts.

A delegation led by Bijoy Shankar Bordoloi, chief convenor of the Asom Sena Central Committee, submitted a memorandum to ICFRE-RFRI director Dr Nitin Kulkarni on Thursday. The delegation requested that the decision to include Hindi in the recruitment examination be rescinded, arguing that the syllabus for the proposed test had been amended to include Hindi.

Asom Sena stated that in the advertisement issued by the ICFRE-RFRI authorities on August 29, 2023, Hindi was not listed as a compulsory subject. However, on July 23, 2024, the authorities issued another advertisement for the examination, changing the syllabus to include Hindi as a mandatory subject.

The organisation pointed out that in recruitment examinations for similar posts in other central government departments and agencies, Hindi is not a compulsory subject. They demanded the withdrawal of the decision to include Hindi as a compulsory subject in the proposed recruitment examination, noting that it would create obstacles for candidates from the state and hinder their chances of selection.

Bijoy Shankar Bordoloi emphasised that it has always been a consistent demand of Asom Sena, AASU, and other organisations in Assam to have 100 percent recruitment for Grade III and IV posts in central and semi-central government jobs filled by local indigenous youths of the state.

He cautioned that if the decision is not withdrawn, the organisation will resort to protest programs. The delegation included Asom Sena Jorhat district committee members Partha Pratim Bora, Bhaskar Hazarika, Dipu Hazarika, Jorhat AASU district president Sankalpa Gogoi, and Jorhat sub-divisional AASU president (in-charge) Nilav Nayan Dutta. They were also part of the team that met with the ICFRE-RFRI director to submit the memorandum.