Assam: 2 Trafficked Bangladeshi Girls Rescued in Bongaigaon, Fake Indian Documents Recovered

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 16: In a distressing incident, two teenage girls from Bangladesh have been rescued from human traffickers in New Bongaigaon.

According to reports from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the girls, originally from Narayanganj in Dhaka, were physically abused at the border before being trafficked into India.

The traffickers intended to send the girls to a massage parlour in Hyderabad but were intercepted by the RPF during an operation on the Agartala-Hyderabad train the previous night.

The girls revealed that a Bangladeshi man named Jamir facilitated their illegal border crossing by cutting through the wire fence. Prior to their rescue, they had endured severe physical assault.

During the rescue operation, fake Indian documents were recovered from the girls.

This incident underscores the ongoing issue of human trafficking in the region and the ordeal endured by victims.

