Assam: 6 kg of cannabis seized at Guwahati railway station, one arrested

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 25: In a significant operation at Guwahati Railway Station on December 25, police thwarted a major drug trafficking attempt.

A routine check on Train No- 01666 DN, Agartala Rani Kamalapati Special led to the seizure of 6 kilograms of suspected Cannabis from 19-year-old Vikash Kumar.

The suspect, a resident of Bakhtiyarpur village in the Bakhtiyapur police station area of Patna district, Bihar, is now in custody and faces charges related to possession and transportation of illicit substances. Earlier, Assam’s Cachar district police seized YABA tablets worth Rs 10 crore.

In a joint operation with the BSF, Cachar Police intercepted a vehicle from a neighbouring state carrying the tablets in the Chalchapra area of Silchar. Five individuals were apprehended at the scene and an investigation is underway. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police’s efforts in a post on social media platform X.