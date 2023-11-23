26 C
Assam: AASU abolishes Upper Age limit, revamps organisation’s outlook

Guwahati, Nov 23: All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has made several crucial decisions aimed at refreshing the student body’s structure and operations.

One of these is the decision to remove the age limit for top positions such as ‘chief advisor’ and ‘advisor’. This change will allow Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya, the current chief advisor, to retain his position.

The convention also decided that students involved in the historic Assam Accord would not be subject to age or educational restrictions.

Additionally, AASU will now include three to four senior invited members, and the sub-division level AASU unit will be abolished. The AASU convention will now take place every four years, with an annual general meeting.

