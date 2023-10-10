28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
type here...

Assam: AIPC raises concerns over opening Botanical Garden in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 10: The Assam state unit of the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) has expressed deep concern over recent developments in Fancy Bazar, a major commercial centre in Northeast India.

- Advertisement -

The decision by the BJP-led Assam government to establish a botanical garden within the jail complex of Fancy Bazar on 32 bighas of commercial land has sparked controversy.

AIPC Assam state unit President, Gauravv Somani, and State Congress Secretary stated that the chosen location for this development could potentially diminish Fancy Bazar’s commercial value.

The AIPC has highlighted several issues, including the commercial viability of the location, traffic management, the relocation of the wholesale market, and overall infrastructure and hygiene.

The party has urged the government to balance development and maintain the commercial existence of Fancy Bazar, while also addressing key issues. The Congress Party advocates for inclusive development and has called for a more holistic approach that preserves the vibrancy of Fancy Bazar while addressing the area’s pressing problems.

Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks
Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks
10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World
10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World
10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World
10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World
7 Rare Flowers From Around The World
7 Rare Flowers From Around The World
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Man arrested for raping class 8 student

The Hills Times - 0
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks 10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World 10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World 7 Rare Flowers From Around The World