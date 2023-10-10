Assam: AIPC raises concerns over opening Botanical Garden in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 10: The Assam state unit of the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) has expressed deep concern over recent developments in Fancy Bazar, a major commercial centre in Northeast India.

- Advertisement -

The decision by the BJP-led Assam government to establish a botanical garden within the jail complex of Fancy Bazar on 32 bighas of commercial land has sparked controversy.

AIPC Assam state unit President, Gauravv Somani, and State Congress Secretary stated that the chosen location for this development could potentially diminish Fancy Bazar’s commercial value.

The AIPC has highlighted several issues, including the commercial viability of the location, traffic management, the relocation of the wholesale market, and overall infrastructure and hygiene.

The party has urged the government to balance development and maintain the commercial existence of Fancy Bazar, while also addressing key issues. The Congress Party advocates for inclusive development and has called for a more holistic approach that preserves the vibrancy of Fancy Bazar while addressing the area’s pressing problems.