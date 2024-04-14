Assam: AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal slams Gaurav Gogoi for offering namaz on Eid

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 14: AIUDF leader, Badruddin Ajmal, has taken a swipe at Congress leader, Gaurav Gogoi, for his Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. Ajmal accused both Gogoi and his late father, Tarun Gogoi, of overlooking the Muslim community in Jorhat.

The AIUDF chief called on Hindu voters to rethink their support for Gogoi, pointing to his Eid prayers as proof of his alleged disregard for their concerns. Ajmal blasted Gogoi for what he saw as tokenism during prayers, claiming that Gogoi had not adequately represented Muslim issues in Parliament. He urged Muslim voters in Jorhat to reject Gogoi, focusing on his parliamentary performance and recent participation in Eid prayers, indicating a new affiliation with Islam. Ajmal also expressed pleasure at the prospect of Gogoi’s electoral loss. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, too, had criticised Gaurav Gogoi, questioning his religious dedication. Sarma pointed out Gogoi’s participation in Eid celebrations whilst seemingly neglecting the consecration of the Ram Mandir. Sarma questioned Gogoi’s absence during the temple consecration event, given his participation in protests alongside Rahul Gandhi in Nagaon.