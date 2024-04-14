Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother claims responsibility for gunshots outside Salman Khan’s residence

HT Digital,

Mumbai, April 14: Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the recent shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartments.

- Advertisement -

In an alleged social media post, Anmol, believed to be hiding in the US, referred to the gunfire as a mere ‘trailer’ and warned Salman not to underestimate their power. The incident, which took place around 4:51 am on Sunday, involved two unidentified assailants on motorcycles firing four rounds.

No injuries were reported, but security was increased around Salman’s residence and an investigation was launched by the crime branch, local police, and forensic teams. Both Lawrence Bishnoi, a jailed gangster, and Goldy Brar, a fugitive, had previously issued death threats against Salman Khan.

Bishnoi’s gang is also linked to the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Anmol Bishnoi, also known as Bhanu, is a fugitive accused in Moose Wala’s murder case. He allegedly fled India using a fake passport and was charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year.

Anmol has been constantly changing his location, with sightings reported in Kenya in 2023. Salman Khan has been the subject of threats in the past, including an email death threat allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in March last year. He has been provided with weapons by trained security personnel and has a personal weapon license for self-defense.