Sarabjit Singh’s killer underworld don Amir Sarfaraz shot dead in Lahore

HT Digital.
Lahore, April 14: Amir Sarfraz, also known as Tamba, a Pakistani underworld figure implicated in the killing of Indian national Sarabjit Singh in jail, was reportedly assassinated in Lahore on Sunday by two unidentified individuals.
Despite his involvement in the attack on Singh, Sarfraz was acquitted by a Pakistani court in 2018 due to lack of evidence. Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Punjab, was sentenced to death by Pakistan on charges of espionage and alleged involvement in 1990 Punjab bomb blasts, a claim contested by his family and Indian authorities.
They argued that Singh had unintentionally crossed the India-Pakistan border while farming. After 23 years in a Pakistani jail, Singh died in May 2013 in a Lahore hospital following a cardiac arrest.
He was attacked by fellow inmates, including Sarfraz, in Kot Lakhpat jail shortly after the death of Afzal Guru in India.