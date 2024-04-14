Sarabjit Singh’s killer underworld don Amir Sarfaraz shot dead in Lahore

HT Digital.

Lahore, April 14: Amir Sarfraz, also known as Tamba, a Pakistani underworld figure implicated in the killing of Indian national Sarabjit Singh in jail, was reportedly assassinated in Lahore on Sunday by two unidentified individuals.

- Advertisement -

Despite his involvement in the attack on Singh, Sarfraz was acquitted by a Pakistani court in 2018 due to lack of evidence. Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Punjab, was sentenced to death by Pakistan on charges of espionage and alleged involvement in 1990 Punjab bomb blasts, a claim contested by his family and Indian authorities.

They argued that Singh had unintentionally crossed the India-Pakistan border while farming. After 23 years in a Pakistani jail, Singh died in May 2013 in a Lahore hospital following a cardiac arrest.

He was attacked by fellow inmates, including Sarfraz, in Kot Lakhpat jail shortly after the death of Afzal Guru in India.