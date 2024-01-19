15 C
Assam: Amit Shah, Himanta Biswa Sarma cleans up temple premises in Tezpur

Tezpur, Jan 19: Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya on January 22, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cleaned up the premises of Mahabhairav Devalaya of Tezpur, Assam following a call for Swachh Teerth Abhiyan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi had made an announcement for Swachh Terrth Abhiyan under which all ministers, cabinet ministers, politicos, party workers along with the people were urged to make religious clean, beautiful and divine ahead of Ram Mandir consecration.

Sharing the same on platform X, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of the consecration of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji gave a call for Swachh Teerth Abhiyan. Under which we all together make religious places clean, beautiful and divine. Today, I had the great privilege of cleaning the premises of Mahabhairav ​​Devalaya of Tezpur along with Honorable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji”.

 

