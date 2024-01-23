Sarbananda Sonowal highlights cultural significance of Ram Mandir

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 22: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said the Ram Mandir is not just a symbol of faith but a testament of culture, compassion and value system of Sanatan Dharma.

He said this while joining scores of Ram devotees from across the world as he watched the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of Shri Ramlalla Sarkar in Ayodhya from the Auniati Shakha Satra Naamghar here on Monday.

“As we gather on this sacred day of Pran Pratistha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla in Ayodhya, let us embrace the spirit of unity and tolerance that defines our great nation. May Ram Mandir temple stand not just as a symbol of faith, but as a testament to our collective commitment towards harmony, inclusivity, and the shared values that bind us together. In the consecration of this divine abode, let it be a beacon of peace, inspiring a future where the light of understanding shines brighter than ever before, fostering a society where love transcends divisions and humanity prevails. Ram Mandir is not just a symbol of faith but a testament of culture, compassion and value system of Sanatan Dharma,” said Sonowal.

Sonowal began his day by taking part in ‘Swachch Teerth’ campaign at Hanuman Mandir as well as at Ramdev Mandir near Thana Charilai.

Following this, Sonowal attended Hari Kirtan at the Auniati Satra Sakha Naamghar in Lakhi Nagar where he joined scores of devotees of Ram to watch the Mahotsav from Dibrugarh.

Adding further, Sarbananda Sonowal that Ram Mandir is an emotional expression of India for its glorious past.

“Tomorrow, aspirations of crores of people will become reality with Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony. Ram Mandir is now for all of us and forever for us. As Narendra Modi ji attends the ceremony as main Yajman, I am blessed to be joining this programme virtually from the pious Auniati Satra in Dibrugarh along with devotees of Ram and watch the pious Pran Pratistha ceremony at Ram Mandir,” he added.