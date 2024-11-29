15 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 29, 2024
Assam bags 3rd position for thematic presentation at IITF

AssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Nov 28: The Assam Pavilion, which featured an impressive array of items including handloom, water hyacinth and perfumes, secured the third place for excellence in display for thematic presentation in the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 at Bharat Mandapam here.

The director of the Assam Pavilion, Debajit Phukan, received the award from Pradeep Singh Kharola, Chairman and Managing Director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), an Assam government release said on Thursday.

“It augurs well that the Assam Pavilion bagged the 3rd for Excellence in Display for thematic presentation with a bronze medal in the 43rd IITF 2024,” Phukan said.

The Assam Pavilion attracted a significant number of visitors, entrepreneurs and delegates. It also secured sales and orders from both domestic and international buyers, the release added.

Phukan noted that the pavilion generated revenue of Rs 34.40 lakh during the fair and showcased a diverse range of products from sectors such as handicrafts, technology, terracotta, agriculture, textiles and food processing.

Special interest was drawn to products like Agar (perfume) and its derivatives, as well as traditional handicrafts, including terracotta and water hyacinth.

“The trade fair proved to be a vital platform for exhibitors, attracting both domestic and international buyers,” Phukan said.

Products from initiatives like One District, One Product (ODOP) and MSMEs were particularly well-received by buyers in the fair, which concluded on Wednesday. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
