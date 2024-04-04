Assam BJP files complaint over forgery of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s signature

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 4: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed serious concerns in a letter to the Officer-in-Charge of Basistha Police Station regarding the alleged spread of false information and propaganda under the unauthorized signature of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

- Advertisement -

The letter, signed by Jayanta Kumar Goswami, Coordinator of BJP’s Assam Pradesh Legal Cell, underscores the misuse of technology and social media platforms to disseminate misinformation about BJP members, elected officials, and voters.

The BJP’s communication emphasizes that individuals are wrongly accused of voting irregularities through AI-generated content falsely bearing the signature of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

These actions not only damage the reputations of individuals but also threaten the electoral process by potentially impeding the duties of current government officials and violating the rights of future electoral participants.

The BJP asserts that such activities blatantly contravene election conduct regulations and necessitate immediate police intervention. Urging swift action from the Officer-in-Charge of Basistha Police Station against those responsible, the letter stresses the crucial importance of preserving the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring fair and transparent elections.