Assam: BJP leader accused of biting sister’s nose off in land-related dispute in Silchar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Silchar, Nov 5: In an unusual event, a BJP Mahila Morcha secretary from Silchar Unit was alleged to have bitten off her elder sister’s nose amid a conflict regarding a property dispute in Assam’s Cachar district. The aggrieved woman, Rinku Nath, is currently receiving medical assistance at the Silchar Medical College Hospital.

A complaint was filed against the mentioned BJP leader at Rangirkhari Police Station by the victim’s family. However, the accused has not been apprehended yet.

Reports suggest that the BJP Mahila Morcha secretary had ongoing disagreements with her family over an ancestral property situated at the third link road in Silchar town. On Friday evening, a chaotic situation arose when a BJP leader, accompanied by her husband and a group of individuals, invaded the residence of her elder sister, Rinku Nath. After a lengthy argument, a physical altercation ensued between the sisters, during which the BJP leader, Tinku, allegedly bit off her elder sister’s nose.

Post the incident, the BJP Mahila Morcha leader, her husband, and their group hastily left the scene. Rinku’s family members intervened, ensuring her safety and promptly taking her to SMCH for medical assistance.

 

