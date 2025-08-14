Assam Cabinet Approves Major Measures for Healthcare, Energy, and Business Growth

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 14: Assam Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday gave its nod to a series of important decisions to improve the state’s healthcare services, improve energy security, and enhance the state’s business climate.

To provide free medical access without interruption under the Mukhya Mantri Ayushman Asom Yojana, the Cabinet approved the balance amount of ₹325 crore for its implementation during 2025–26. The action will allow uninterrupted cashless treatment to beneficiaries throughout the state.

In the power industry, the Cabinet sanctioned post-facto approval for the purchase of 500 MW electricity from the Ministry of Coal at ₹5.79 per unit to reduce the cost of power. It also approved a 1,500 MW pumped storage plant in Karbi Anglong, a move likely to enhance Assam’s clean energy potential.

For ease of business, the Cabinet revised the Assam Unified Building Construction (Regulation) Byelaws, 2022, to facilitate industrial development, green buildings, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) housing.

As part of Mission Basundhara 3.0, eight proposals for reclassification and transfer of non-agriculture land in Dhubri and Biswanath districts were also cleared.

Chief Minister Sarma stated the decisions reflect the government’s support for inclusive health care, stable power availability, clean energy development, and reforms that promote an investor-friendly environment in Assam.

