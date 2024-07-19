Assam Cabinet prioritises Barak, BTR; VAT on CNG reduced

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced on micro-blogging site X that the Assam government sanctioned a decrease in Value Added Tax (VAT) on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to 5%, down from the current 14.5%.

During the meeting, it was decided that the VAT on CNG will be reduced until March 31st, 2027.

Sarma wrote on X stating, “In today’s meeting of the #AssamCabinet, we decided to: Reduce VAT on CNG to 5%; Approved funds for development in BTR; Accord financial approval for key health care efforts; Mandate Cabinet Ministers to visit Barak Valley every month”

The Chief Minister has also instructed two cabinet ministers to conduct three-day tours to the three Barak valley districts of Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj on a monthly basis.

Furthermore, in order to guarantee the prompt execution of diverse developmental projects in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the Assam cabinet has given the green light for the disbursement of funds through the State Owned Priority Development (SOPD-G) scheme.