Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Gives Away Compensation To Flood-Affected Families

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday ceremonially launched the disbursal of Rs 25,000 to each selected beneficiary under Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme at a function held at Collegiate Playground in Tezpur.

- Advertisement -

At the same programme, chief minister Sarma also presented cheques worth Rs 1 lakh to each of the beneficiary families whose dwelling houses were completely damaged by the flood in 2022.

There are 308 families across the state that will be eligible and entitled to this government assistance, as chief minister Sarma presented cheques to some of the 44 families in Sonitpur district to start off the process of the government assistance for the year.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Sarma said that the state government has been relentlessly working for the socio-economic development of the women of the state.

- Advertisement -

Stating about the Orunodoi scheme under which the beneficiary would be getting Rs 1,250 every month, the chief minister said that another six lakh beneficiaries would be added to the scheme. He also said that under the National Food Security scheme, another 10 lakh families would be given ration cards. He said that the family having ration cards in the state would be given another card by the state government to enable them to enjoy free medical treatment to the tune of Rs 5 lakh.

Speaking on the life and works of Indira Miri, chief minister Sarma highlighted the contribution of the great educationist towards the academic and social uplift of the people. He said that this charismatic lady worked very dedicatedly for tribal women of the state. Speaking on Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme, CM Sarma said that those women beneficiaries who are not included in the pension scheme of the Central government would be included under this scheme to make them part of the state government’s commitment to ‘inclusive growth’.

- Advertisement -

He also said that as part of the state government’s vision to help the beneficiaries, contrary to the earlier governments which were not sincere in giving the monthly pension in time, the present state government is disbursing the monthly pensions on the tenth of every month. He also requested the deserving beneficiaries to contact either the office of the Gaon Panchayat or Block Development Officer to get their name enlisted in the beneficiaries’ list.

Speaking on the appointment procedure of the candidates in government jobs, chief minister Sarma said that as a result of the stringency and transparency adopted by the government, many deserving meritorious candidates are getting government jobs these days. He also said that in the coming 6-7 months, his government would appointment one lakh more youths to government jobs.

Panchayat and Rural Development minister Ranjeet Dass while speaking on the occasion said that because of the able leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme has become so successful. This scheme has empowered women socially and economically.

Housing and Urban Affairs minister Ashok Singhal, Health and Family Welfare minister Keshab Mahanta, MP Pallab Lochan Das, MLAs Prithvi Raj Rabha, Ganesh Limbu, Krishna Kamal Tanti and senior officers of Panchayat and Rural Development department were present on the occasion.