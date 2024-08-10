31 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 10, 2024
type here...

Assam CM Accuses USTM of “Flood Jihad,” Blames University for Guwahati Flooding

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused a Meghalaya university of contributing to Guwahati's flooding issues, citing mismanagement of water flow as a key factor.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 10, Saturday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has blamed the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), for contributing to the recent severe flooding in Guwahati, dubbing it as “flood jihad.” He accused USTM of exacerbating the waterlogging in the city by recklessly cutting down hills and engaging in deforestation to construct new buildings, including a medical college.

- Advertisement -

The CM stated that the deforestation activities near the Greater Jorabat Hills, where USTM is located, have significantly worsened the flooding situation. He shared satellite images on his social media to support his claims and suggested that halting attendance at USTM could mitigate the issue. The CM emphasized that while USTM is not the sole cause, it is a contributing factor to the flooding crisis in Guwahati.

These remarks have sparked significant attention, particularly due to the provocative term “flood jihad” used by the Chief Minister. He has also informed that a letter regarding this matter has been sent to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, and a meeting is expected to discuss the issue further.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Preparations for 78th Independence Day Celebrations at Khanapara

The Hills Times -