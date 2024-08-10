Assam CM Accuses USTM of “Flood Jihad,” Blames University for Guwahati Flooding

HT Digital

August 10, Saturday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has blamed the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), for contributing to the recent severe flooding in Guwahati, dubbing it as “flood jihad.” He accused USTM of exacerbating the waterlogging in the city by recklessly cutting down hills and engaging in deforestation to construct new buildings, including a medical college.

- Advertisement -

The CM stated that the deforestation activities near the Greater Jorabat Hills, where USTM is located, have significantly worsened the flooding situation. He shared satellite images on his social media to support his claims and suggested that halting attendance at USTM could mitigate the issue. The CM emphasized that while USTM is not the sole cause, it is a contributing factor to the flooding crisis in Guwahati.

These remarks have sparked significant attention, particularly due to the provocative term “flood jihad” used by the Chief Minister. He has also informed that a letter regarding this matter has been sent to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, and a meeting is expected to discuss the issue further.