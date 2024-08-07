29 C
Assam CM addresses flood situation in Guwahati; plans coordination with Meghalaya Govt

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 7: In response to recent unprecedented rainfall and subsequent flash floods, the Assam Government has called for a strategic plan to enhance flood preparedness and response mechanisms, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

He also emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts and plans to engage with the Meghalaya Government to implement a real-time coordination protocol.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister outlined the state’s proactive steps towards mitigating the impact of such extreme weather events.

He wrote, “Today, I chaired a meeting with all stakeholders to work out a comprehensive solution baked in with early warning and quick response mechanisms We will also be in touch with the Meghalaya Government to implement a real time coordination protocol.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office on X affirmed that the Government of Assam is actively developing comprehensive strategies to address this issue and implement essential infrastructure improvements aimed at reducing the impact of flash floods resulting from severe weather conditions.

“Govt of Assam is working on comprehensive solutions to tackle this issue and create necessary infrastructural interventions to minimise the effects of flash floods caused by adverse weather conditions”, the Chief Minister’s Office stated.

