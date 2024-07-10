Assam CM Announces ‘Global City’ Urban Centre in Jagiroad

HT Digital

July 10, Wednesday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced via Twitter the development of a world-class urban centre, the Global City, at Jagiroad near Guwahati. This proposed satellite township is designed to cater to the needs of employees at the upcoming semiconductor plant while alleviating the congestion in Guwahati. The Global City aims to provide state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure to ensure a high quality of life for its residents.

- Advertisement -

The initiative underscores the government’s commitment to fostering economic growth and sustainable urban development in Assam. By strategically positioning the Global City near the semiconductor plant, the project is expected to attract further investments, create job opportunities, and promote balanced regional development. The new township will play a pivotal role in reducing the population pressure on the capital city, thereby enhancing the overall livability of the region.