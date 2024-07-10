Haryana CM Khattar Calls for Collaborative Efforts to Boost Power Sector in Northeast India

HT Digital

July 10, Wednesday: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts to foster growth in the power sector across northeastern India. Speaking at a forum, Khattar stressed the significance of regional cooperation and investment to meet the rising energy demands in the region. He emphasized the potential for sustainable development through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives in the northeastern states. Khattar’s remarks underscored the crucial role of integrated efforts in achieving energy security and promoting economic growth in the region.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also highlighted the importance of leveraging renewable energy sources and modern technologies to address the region’s power needs sustainably. He encouraged stakeholders to explore opportunities for solar and wind energy projects, emphasizing their potential to transform the energy landscape of northeastern India. Khattar reiterated the government’s commitment to facilitating infrastructure development and policy support to attract investments in the power sector, aiming to ensure reliable and affordable electricity supply across the region.