Assam CM announces implementation of negative marking for ADRE Grade III & IV exam

GUWAHATI, July 15: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday that the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grades III and IV will now feature negative marking for incorrect answers.

This change comes in response to an unparalleled rise in the number of applicants.

Sarma also informed that a remarkable 1.1 million candidates have applied for around 13,000 positions, making it a significant jump from the previous year.

“There will be negative marking for wrong answers, making this exam particularly challenging. In a single exam, 11 lakh candidates will appear. Even during the HSLC exam, the highest number of candidates is 5 lakh. Such a record for a recruitment post has only been set by Uttar Pradesh before, and this is the first time Assam will see 11 lakh candidates sitting for an exam,” Sarma added.

The Chief Minister also attributed this surge in applicants to the removal of form fill-up fees and the transparency seen in the previous exams.

He stated, “This year, we did not charge any money from the candidates during the form fill-up procedure. Moreover, during the previous examination, people observed transparency as meritorious students and students from underprivileged backgrounds also succeeded. This inspired many to apply this time, leading to an increase in the number of aspirants.”

He further acknowledged the logistical challenges of conducting the exam with such a huge number.