Assam CM announces recruitment of 10,000 teachers

GUWAHATI, Jan 13: In a major step towards fulfilling the Assam government’s commitment to create 1.5 lakh government jobs, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the recruitment process for 10,000 teachers is currently in various stages of execution, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed on Monday.

Speaking directly to the people of Assam via his Facebook Live session, Sarma emphasized the government’s dedication to address employment needs.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “Recruitment for 10,000 teachers are in various stages of execution in line with Govt’s commitment of 1.5 lakh Govt jobs.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted other opportunities available for the state’s youth, including programs under the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunoday Abhiyan (CMAAA) and specialized upskilling initiatives.

“Other avenues like CMAAA, upskilling for upcoming semiconductor plant, etc are also on offer for the youths”, the CMO added.

HCM Dr @himantabiswa to the people of Assam via… pic.twitter.com/ze195qYAbV — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) January 13, 2025

Additionally, the initiatives will equip young professionals for roles in emerging industries such as the upcoming semiconductor manufacturing plant.

“The government is focused on creating opportunities across traditional and modern sectors, ensuring holistic development and sustainable employment for Assam’s youth,” the Chief Minister said.