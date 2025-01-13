17 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 13, 2025
type here...

Assam CM announces recruitment of 10,000 teachers

Speaking directly to the people of Assam via his Facebook Live session, Sarma emphasized the government’s dedication to address employment needs.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 13: In a major step towards fulfilling the Assam government’s commitment to create 1.5 lakh government jobs, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the recruitment process for 10,000 teachers is currently in various stages of execution, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Speaking directly to the people of Assam via his Facebook Live session, Sarma emphasized the government’s dedication to address employment needs.

Related Posts:

Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
View all stories

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “Recruitment for 10,000 teachers are in various stages of execution in line with Govt’s commitment of 1.5 lakh Govt jobs.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted other opportunities available for the state’s youth, including programs under the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunoday Abhiyan (CMAAA) and specialized upskilling initiatives.

“Other avenues like CMAAA, upskilling for upcoming semiconductor plant, etc are also on offer for the youths”, the CMO added.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the initiatives will equip young professionals for roles in emerging industries such as the upcoming semiconductor manufacturing plant.

“The government is focused on creating opportunities across traditional and modern sectors, ensuring holistic development and sustainable employment for Assam’s youth,” the Chief Minister said.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Govt to launch citizen-focused road repair app

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000