Assam CM calls upon youth to work towards re-building the nation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday paid rich tributes to Swami Vivekananda to mark his birth anniversary at a programme organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Mancha (BJYM) Assam Parishad at ITA Machkhowa here.

The day is celebrated as ‘Jugadirstee’ where chief minister Sarma paid homage to one of the worthiest sons of India who introduced the essence of Sanatan Dharma to the world.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma while thanking BJYM for organising the programme, said that the life of Swami Vivekananda is full of inspiration.

He said, “Swami ji was an epitome of Indian Renaissance who showed the world the essence of Hinduism. His address to the Parliament of World Religions held in Chicago in 1893 was a defining moment for India and the Sanatan Dharma.”

He, on this occasion called upon Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha to arrange for playing and listen to Vivekananda’s iconic speech to make the youth of the state aware with the message and teachings of Swami ji.

The chief minister also said, “The Renaissance which started in the 19th century was greatly motivated and guided by Swami Vivekananda. He left an indelible mark in the cultural, social, spiritual, political, academic life of the nation and its people.”

The CM further said, “India is a great nation which is 5000 years old, however, there has been a constant attempt on the part of some vicious elements to distort the original history of the country.”

The chief minister said that the youth of the country should be vigilant to foil such a move. They should take inspiration from the personalities like Swami Vivekananda, Lachit Barphukan to become self confident and self-reliant to defy the evil design of the unscrupulous elements and contribute to the progress of the nation.

Referring to Swami Vivekananda who tried to re-establish the ideal of life of the nation, the chief minister said that sacrifice and service should be the ideals of India. CM Sarma, therefore, called upon the youth to devote themselves to the work of re-building the nation on these two ideals.

Again referring to Swami Vivekananda who sincerely believed that India has to wake up to address its problems, CM Sarma said, “Since the youth of the nation are the most powerful components for societal growth, they should love the nation which has done so much for everybody.”

Calling upon the youth to be engaged in the work of nation building, he requested them to ignite themselves with fire and enthusiasm.

The chief minister also requested the youth to prepare themselves and plunge to solve the problems of the nation and contribute to the process of re-discovering its inner vitality.

Emphasising the needs of self-reliance, chief minister Sarma said that guided by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, the youth of the state should try to become self-reliant and self-confident to strengthen the edifice of Atmanirbhar Assam. He also said that the coming budget of the state will have stimulus for the youth to become self-dependent and make the state self-reliant.

He also said that over the last six years, the state has gained a lot. There should be efforts on the part of the youth of the state to sustain the momentum to take Assam altogether to a greater height. The chief minister also asked BJYM Assam Pradesh to motivate other youths of the state to avail the benefits of Atmanirbhar Bharat Programme and become contributors of growth to their chosen fields. He further said that the youth of the state can reach the zenith of success using the tools like education, culture, sports and self-confidence. CM Sarma urged upon all to imbibe these four virtues to become successful in life.

Chief minister Sarma also called upon all to study the history in right perspective and learn the contributions of several personalities from Assam who also fought valiantly against the foreign aggression but remained in darkness because nobody wrote about them.

MLA and BJP Assam Pradesh president Bhabesh Kalita, BJYM Assam Pradesh president Sidhanku Ankur Barua, minister water resources, etc., Pijush Hazarika, minister transport, etc., Parimal Suklabaidya, MPs Dilip Saikia, Pallab Lochan Das and Pabitra Margherita and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.