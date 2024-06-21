33 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 21, 2024
Assam CM Commemorates International Day of Yoga, Participates in Tezpur Session

In a social media post, Sarma described Yoga Day as "a celebration of India's unique gift to the world for staying fit and healthy," while sharing snapshots from the event. Cabinet ministers Keshab Mahanta and Ashok Singhal joined him at the Tezpur town event.

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked the International Day of Yoga by participating in a Yoga session with his cabinet colleagues at Church Field in Tezpur.

“Yoga for a Fit India, Yoga for All! Participated in the state celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Tezpur,” Sarma posted on X.

 

Assam joined the nationwide celebrations of International Yoga Day, hosting various events across the state to commemorate the occasion.

Meanwhile, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), situated on the banks of Dal Lake. This visit to the region is significant as it marks Modi’s first since beginning his third consecutive term as Prime Minister.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” emphasizes the dual impact of yoga in enhancing personal wellness and promoting community health.

Since its establishment in 2014, International Yoga Day has been celebrated annually on June 21, following its recognition by the United Nations General Assembly on Prime Minister Modi’s proposal. The SKICC event aims to encourage participation at the grassroots level and advocate for the benefits of yoga in rural areas and beyond.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
